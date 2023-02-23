MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 82,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $524,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $81.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.