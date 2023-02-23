Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $209,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cabot were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,540,000 after buying an additional 248,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CBT opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $81.70.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

