Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.53 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

