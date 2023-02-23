Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,988,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 79,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

