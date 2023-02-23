MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

