MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,513 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

