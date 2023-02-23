MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

PSI opened at $114.34 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $138.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

