MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $962,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 226,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWN stock opened at $148.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.