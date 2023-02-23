MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $321.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at $18,450,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,140,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,768 shares of company stock worth $39,127,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

