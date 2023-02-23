MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlassian Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $321.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.