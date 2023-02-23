MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

