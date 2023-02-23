MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,417,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

