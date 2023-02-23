MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

