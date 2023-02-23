MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.07.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.