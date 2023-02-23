MML Investors Services LLC Sells 24,944 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $44.12 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

