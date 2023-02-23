MML Investors Services LLC Sells 87,135 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.