MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,066,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,775 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MoneyGram International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 855,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 117,751 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after buying an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,462,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 65,825 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 84.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 1,286,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

