Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $294.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.94 and its 200-day moving average is $287.37. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.