Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,133 shares of company stock worth $11,730,750. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $264.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

