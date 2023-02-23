Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,414 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $497,254 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.