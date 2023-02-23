National Bankshares Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.31.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
TSE:D.UN opened at C$16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$761.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.07. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.45.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
