National Bankshares Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE:D.UN opened at C$16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$761.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.07. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.45.

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In related news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,927,031.94. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.