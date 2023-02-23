National Bankshares Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.45.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.62 and a 12-month high of C$22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.82.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.