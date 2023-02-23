National Bankshares Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,867,016.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,867,016.50. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

