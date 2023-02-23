NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

