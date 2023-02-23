Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,326.00 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after acquiring an additional 101,158 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.