Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 153,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,483,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

