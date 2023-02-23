NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile



NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

