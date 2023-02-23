Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 45.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NIO by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIO by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

