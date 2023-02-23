Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 102,930 shares.The stock last traded at $19.36 and had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 16.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah by 155.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

