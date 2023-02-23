Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

