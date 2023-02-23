Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.