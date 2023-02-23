Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $558,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.43.

BeiGene stock opened at $227.09 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.72.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

