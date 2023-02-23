Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Farmland Partners worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $5,187,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 271,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,060,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

