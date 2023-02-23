Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 562,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,139.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 525.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.