Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

