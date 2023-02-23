Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 102.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 97,671 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $641.36 million, a PE ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.82. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -599.96%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

