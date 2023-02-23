Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Paramount Group worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Paramount Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.74%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.