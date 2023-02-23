Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 680 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,930,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after buying an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,253,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Price Performance

About Credicorp

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.