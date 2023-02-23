Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 850 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Centerspace worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group dropped their price objective on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of CSR opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

