Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,974 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Baidu stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

