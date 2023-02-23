Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 356 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $624.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

