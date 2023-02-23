Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,777 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Up 1.0 %

NetEase Profile

NetEase stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.