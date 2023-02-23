Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.

