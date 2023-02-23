Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.