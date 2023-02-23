Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

