Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Northwest Natural Stock Performance
Shares of NWN opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
