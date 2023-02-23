NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.74 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.