NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.74 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,668,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after buying an additional 3,942,103 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

