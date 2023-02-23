Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.28. Novonix shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 4,519 shares.

Novonix Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading

