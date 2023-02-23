NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NRG stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.