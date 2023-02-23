Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,270. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

