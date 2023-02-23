Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
NUS opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.
Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises
In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,270. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.