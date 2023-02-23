Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUS opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,270 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

